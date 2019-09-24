Opioid MDL Judge Rejects J&J's Attack On Trial Format

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict opioid litigation on Tuesday rejected Johnson & Johnson's bid for a bench trial instead of a jury trial on liability for an epidemic of painkiller addiction, saying "12 heads are better than one." The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster torpedoed J&J's solitary campaign to prevent a jury in the MDL's first bellwether trial from deciding whether manufacturers and distributors of narcotic painkillers are liable for a "public nuisance" in the form of rampant addiction and deadly overdoses. In a wide-ranging opinion, Judge Polster said that the gravity of the case warrants leaving...

