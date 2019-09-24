2nd Circ. Iffy On Punitive Damages For GM's Faulty Switches

Law360, New York (September 24, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Second Circuit judges voiced skepticism Tuesday that punitive damages claims could be brought against General Motors LLC, or New GM, by a few customers injured in accidents allegedly involving the company's faulty ignition switches. A three judge panel repeatedly questioned the legal logic of a handful of customers who have not settled their claims in the sprawling GM litigation. The customers now argue that they should be allowed to pursue punitive damages for the faulty switches, which were sold by the General Motors company that went belly up in 2009, and hold its successor entity liable. The judges opined on the...

