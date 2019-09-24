Fiat Chrysler Manager Charged In Emissions Conspiracy

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A senior manager with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV was charged for his alleged role in a conspiracy to manipulate the diesel emissions of two car models so they would get regulatory approval despite illegal emissions levels, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Emanuele Palma, a 40-year-old Italian citizen, is accused of lying about the emissions control software while he was a diesel calibration manager in Michigan for the company, whose brands include Fiat, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep. A U.S. Department of Justice press release said the emissions control software was used in more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler vehicles that were “polluting the...

