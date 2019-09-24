Roger Stone Can't Keep Out Feds' Search Warrant Evidence

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone, the former Donald Trump campaign adviser now facing federal witness tampering and obstruction charges, lost a bid to block the government from using evidence it collected by targeting him with search warrants, according to a court order unsealed on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone had not adequately shown that investigators used false or misleading affidavits to back up their requests for the warrants, which were issued as part of an investigation into Stone’s alleged lying to authorities and witness tampering while under scrutiny by former special counsel Robert Mueller in the probe of interference in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS