Restaurants Unlimited's $37M Ch. 11 Sale Approved In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (September 24, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt casual eatery operator Restaurants Unlimited Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for a $37.2 million sale of its assets to a stalking horse bidder after not receiving any competing bids by the deadline included in its sale procedures. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Domenic E. Pacitti of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP said the court's decision allowing the debtor to delay the Monday afternoon proceeding by a day gave the parties sufficient time to iron out issues with the sale and present the transaction on a consensual basis. Under the approved deal, Landry's LLC will pay $32.7 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS