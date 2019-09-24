Bond Not Guaranteed For Asylum-Seekers In NY Facility

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is no longer required to give bond hearings to asylum-seekers held for more than six months at a Buffalo detention center after a New York federal judge decertified a subclass of new migrants on Tuesday. Leaning on a recent high court decision that limited the right to a bond hearing for certain detained immigrants, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford decertified recently arrived asylum-seekers who had cleared an initial eligibility screening but had nonetheless been detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility for longer than six months. The court's rationale to order those bond hearings is...

