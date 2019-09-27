Calif. Privacy Law Means New Approach To Vendor Contracts

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Organizations preparing for the California Consumer Privacy Act have heard it and read it before — to prepare for the CCPA, all organizations, including covered “businesses” and third-party vendors, must review their vendor contracts. What is not always (or ever) explained, however, is what reviewing actually consists of and how organizations benefit from ensuring such a review takes place. Some organizations may want to ignore reviewing their vendor contracts based on the assumption that their current vendor management program is sufficient. Be careful. California continues to disrupt long held compliance assumptions with the passage of the CCPA, including, for example, by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS