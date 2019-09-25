Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LG Escapes $45M Patent Infringement Verdict, For Now

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has vacated a $45 million patent verdict against LG, finding that while the electronics giant infringed a valid display technology patent, the damages were calculated incorrectly.

The jury had sufficient evidence to find LG Electronics Inc. willfully infringed Mondis Technology Ltd.’s patent and that the patent is valid, U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler said Tuesday. He said, however, Mondis didn’t base its royalty rate on how much of the infringing product featured the patent, so it needs to be recalculated.

Judge Chesler called for a briefing to see if another trial on damages is needed,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®