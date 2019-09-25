LG Escapes $45M Patent Infringement Verdict, For Now

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has vacated a $45 million patent verdict against LG, finding that while the electronics giant infringed a valid display technology patent, the damages were calculated incorrectly. The jury had sufficient evidence to find LG Electronics Inc. willfully infringed Mondis Technology Ltd.’s patent and that the patent is valid, U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler said Tuesday. He said, however, Mondis didn’t base its royalty rate on how much of the infringing product featured the patent, so it needs to be recalculated. Judge Chesler called for a briefing to see if another trial on damages is needed,...

