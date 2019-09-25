UK Sports Agency Ducks MLB Agent's Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball agent Greg Genske has dropped claims against London-based sports agency TLA Worldwide PLC in his California federal suit alleging a former affiliate of the agency violated his employment agreement when it fired him early this year. In a stipulation filed Tuesday, Genske told the court he and TLA Worldwide agreed to dismiss TLA from the suit, while he will keep pushing his claims against GSE Worldwide for terminating him. Genske had named TLA Worldwide as a defendant in the case because TLA had previously owned interest in The Legacy Agency, which is now known as GSE Worldwide....

