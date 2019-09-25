Atty Ordered To Pay $5M Urges 11th Circ. To Flip Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Alabama attorney has urged the 11th Circuit to overturn a Georgia federal court order that granted a win to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a case where he was ordered to pay $5 million for purportedly defrauding former NBA star Charles Barkley and other investors out of millions of dollars. The Northern District of Georgia made a mistake in granting summary judgment to the SEC without also concluding that no reasonable jury would have found various statements made by Donald V. Watkins Sr. and several related entities in the case to be truthful, according to the opening brief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS