Huawei Blasts L3Harris' Infringement Defense In IP Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Huawei has pressed a Delaware federal judge to toss an infringement countersuit that defense contractor L3Harris filed in response to the Chinese telecom's July patent suit, arguing that L3Harris' claims are too vague to stand. "The claims here are impermissibly abstract for the additional, independent reason that they merely introduce existing practices and mental processes into a new technological environment — namely, a computer network," Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. argued on Tuesday in its bid to dismiss counterclaims from L3Harris Technologies Inc. in an intellectual property dispute centered on wireless network communication and security tools. Huawei sued L3Harris earlier this year, contending...

