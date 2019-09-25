Arby's Parent Inspire Brands Gobbles Up Jimmy John's

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT) -- Inspire Brands unveiled plans Wednesday to snap up private equity-backed Jimmy John’s, adding the sandwich shop to a portfolio of restaurant brands that includes names like Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic. The deal, which comes roughly three years after Jimmy John’s Sandwiches sold a majority stake to Roark Capital Group, stands to position Inspire Brands Inc. as the fourth-largest restaurant company in the U.S. With Jimmy John’s under its belt, Inspire Brands said it expects to clock $14 billion in annual sales from a portfolio of 11,200 restaurants spread across 16 states. “Jimmy John’s is a great fit for the...

