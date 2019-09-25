NY Sues ICE To Stop Courthouse Arrests

Law360, New York (September 25, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Wednesday against ICE, alleging that the agency's practice of making arrests in and around New York state courthouses violates the Constitution, federal law and state court rules. New York Attorney General Letitia James announces lawsuits to halt ICE arrests in and around New York State courthouses on Wednesday. (Frank G. Runyeon | Law360) The suit filed by James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez takes aim at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Administrative Procedure Act with claims that the arrests exceed the federal government’s authority and that its directive to make civil...

