DC Circ. Mulls Pipeline Fight's Future After 3rd Circ. Ruling

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- With oral arguments just days away, the D.C. Circuit wants to know if the Third Circuit's recent ruling that developers of the PennEast gas pipeline can't seize New Jersey-owned land along the pipeline's route kills challenges to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the controversial project. New Jersey state agencies had asked the D.C. Circuit to put the case on hold until any potential rehearings or appeals of the Third Circuit's Sept. 10 decision that wiped out a lower court ruling allowing developers of the $1 billion pipeline to condemn land owned by the Garden State. But the D.C. Circuit...

