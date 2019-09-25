More 'Varsity Blues' Plea Deals May Be Coming

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Multiple coaches and officials charged in the nationwide college admissions case known as Varsity Blues are considering cutting deals with prosecutors, according to a filing late Tuesday that came after two prison terms had been handed down. The joint status report in the 52-defendant case noted that two former soccer coaches from the University of Southern California have pled guilty, along with the bookkeeper for the scheme’s mastermind William “Rick” Singer.” But nine more defendants either tied to Singer or colleges affected by the case remain, at least for now. “The government is in plea discussions with additional defendants,” the document states...

