RE Developer Can't Win Suit Over Botched $25M Deal Yet

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge largely declined to rule in favor of a real estate investor who launched a suit against a broker over a bungled $25 million hotel purchase deal, reasoning Wednesday that judgment would be premature because the broker still denies responsibility for the alleged wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb denied all but one summary judgment bid by CHNJ Investors LLC in its claims that former brokerage firm Molinaro Koger Inc. and firm principal Roger T. Koger defrauded it out of $2 million in connection with the would-be sale of Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cherry Hill. CHNJ...

