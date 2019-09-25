Holland & Knight Steers $52M Starwood Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Starwood Mortgage Capital has loaned $52 million for an apartment building in Brooklyn and Holland & Knight worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from Starwood Mortgage Capital LLC is for 125 Borinquen Place, and $4.555 million of that $52 million is new financing for the property while the remainder is assumption and refinance of pre-existing debt there. Mortgage documents filed on Wednesday show David Iacuzio at Holland & Knight LLP worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played. Iacuzio couldn't be immediately reached for comment on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS