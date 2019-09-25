AmRisc Says Harvey Coverage Suit Belongs In Fed. Court

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Insurance broker AmRisc told a Texas federal court Wednesday that claims brought against it by a real estate management company seeking coverage for properties damaged by Hurricane Harvey cannot be sent back to state court, as the dispute relates to an arbitration agreement. Real estate company ITEX Group LLC wants its suit accusing AmRisc and several insurers including Lloyd's, Indian Harbor Insurance Co., and HDI Global Insurance Co. of denying at least $1 million in coverage sent back to Texas state court. The real estate company said in its Sept. 11 motion that "at a minimum" its claims against AmRisc must be...

