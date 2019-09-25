Feds Ask 9th Circ. To Lift Block On Asylum Restriction

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to undo a California federal judge's decision to block the Trump administration's policy of rejecting asylum claims at the Southwest border from migrants who cross through a country besides their own. Lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice reiterated arguments they have previously made against the district court's nationwide preliminary injunction, which the U.S. Supreme Court put on hold this month until the Ninth Circuit sorts out the appeal. The government argued that the "third country rule" is allowed under the law, and that it was properly proposed and implemented. It also said...

