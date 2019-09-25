Startup Can't Force Facebook To Restore Disabled Account

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 25, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- An Australian marketing startup can't force Facebook to restore its account in a suit alleging the social media giant unfairly disabled it to save face after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. During a hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton said one would expect Facebook Inc. to disable certain accounts and engage in "that kind of damage control" in the wake of the March 2018 revelations that a third-party app developer had secretly harvested and sold personal data belonging to 87 million unsuspecting Facebook users to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. In making her ruling, Judge Hamilton said...

