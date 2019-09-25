FCC Infrastructure Policies Boost US 5G Moves, Carr Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Cutting red tape is helping the U.S. compete against China for dominance in emerging wireless technologies, despite a recent court setback, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr told a Washington, D.C., audience on Wednesday. At the Americas Spectrum Management Conference, Carr said that policies to reduce the number of bureaucratic hurdles associated with installing new 5G "small cell" infrastructure has gone a long way to help the U.S. technology sector keep pace with the world superpower. "China views 5G as a chance to flip the script. They want to lead the world economically in the next decade, and they think 5G is the way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS