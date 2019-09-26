Senators Seek More DHS Control Of EB-5 Visa Program

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan Senate bill to expand the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s authority over the EB-5 investor visa program was introduced Wednesday, the same day that Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced a resolution opposing the Trump administration’s increase to minimum investment amounts. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., aims to stop fraud and threats to national security by creating a fund for collecting regional center and investor fees that would then be allocated to DHS to perform audits and conduct site inspections. Regional center employees would also be subject to background...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS