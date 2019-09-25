PayCargo Calls Rival's Bid To Toss Antitrust Suit 'Premature'

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- PayCargo, the creator of a web-based payment and settlement platform for the shipping industry, has urged a Georgia federal judge not to toss a lawsuit accusing a rival of trying to monopolize the payment sector, arguing that the market definitions it offered are strong enough to survive dismissal. PayCargo LLC said on Tuesday that tossing the complaint filed in July against CargoSprint LLC would be "premature," because the defendant hasn't presented "a reasonable substitute" for the market definitions it has attacked and because the precise market definition "is an intensely factual question, best addressed with the aid of discovery" and after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS