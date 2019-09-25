Calif. Doc Keeps Trial Win In Unwanted Knee Surgery Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has cleared a surgeon in a suit accusing him of performing an unwanted knee procedure on a woman that caused injuries, saying the patient failed to prove she was harmed by the procedure. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Tuesday unanimously affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Ronny Ghazal, an orthopedic surgeon, of committing medical battery when he decided to perform a "lateral release" procedure without the consent of patient Natasha Walker, who had suffered a knee injury in September 2013 while dancing, the panel noted. Walker claimed the unwanted procedure failed to...

