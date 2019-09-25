Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Credit Suisse Defeats Investor Suit Over Inverse VIX Crash

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that Credit Suisse expressly warned investors that buying short-term notes that were inversely tied to stock market volatility was risky before the price of those notes crashed last year.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss, without leave to amend, a consolidated securities suit that claimed Credit Suisse schemed to trigger a liquidity crunch that caused the price of its Inverse VIX Short exchange-traded notes, or VIX, to drop nearly 96% after the close of regular trading hours on Feb. 5, 2018.

The crash caused an "acceleration event" that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®