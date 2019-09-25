Appeals Court Revives Fired BofA Teller's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court revived a suit accusing Bank of America of firing a Hispanic longtime teller because of her race and national origin, saying her manager’s alleged comments suggest he may have had it in for her. The Second Appellate District panel reversed the bank’s summary judgment win in teller Mercedes Hernandez’s discrimination suit Tuesday, rejecting the bank’s claims the alleged remarks about her taking "siestas" and drinking tequila were race-neutral. "People of many backgrounds and ethnicities rest during the day and drink tequila at night," the panel said. "But 'the task of disambiguating ambiguous utterances is for trial, not...

