IBM Workers Want High Court To Back 2nd Circ. ERISA Ruling

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit made the right call when it allowed IBM workers to proceed with their challenge to the company's failure to act when it knew its employee stock ownership plan was about to lose money, the workers told the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief filed Tuesday. The workers encouraged the high court to uphold the Second Circuit's finding that their lawsuit passes a legal test laid out in Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer, a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that has doomed most cases involving "stock drops." That test determines whether a responsible caretaker of plan assets could reasonably argue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS