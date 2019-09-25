Second Man Cops To Role In $36M Digital Ad Fraud

Law360, New York (September 25, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a Kazakhstan-based ad network that prosecutors say was used to perpetrate one of two international cyber crime schemes that bilked online advertisers out of more than $36 million admitted on Wednesday his role in the scam. Dressed in tan jail fatigues, Yevgeniy Timchenko, 31, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Gold in Brooklyn and pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Timchenko, a Kazakh native, is one of eight men primarily from the Russian Federation accused last year of pretending to operate legitimate businesses delivering digital ads to human internet users, but faking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS