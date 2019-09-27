Preparing Insurance For Revived Sexual Abuse Claims In NJ

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- On Dec. 1, New Jersey will open a two-year window in which any survivor of child sexual abuse may file suit concerning the abuse, regardless of how old the survivor is or when the alleged abuse took place. In addition to creating this two-year revival window, New Jersey’s new law will also extend the civil statute of limitations for claims for sexual abuse of a minor: Currently, absent equitable tolling, survivors have to bring suit by two years after their first realization that they had been harmed by sexual abuse; as of December, survivors will be able to bring suit until...

