Chinese Education Co. Beats Claims It Controlled Other Cos.

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a securities suit against China-based TAL Education Group on Wednesday, finding investors hadn't backed their claims that TAL secretly controlled two companies in which it had invested. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said investors had fallen short in alleging that TAL used "accounting shenanigans" to create a sham transaction for a company that it sold and repurchased and to install a CEO at a different company before acquiring it, in order to inflate its own income. "In both instances, at most, plaintiffs are able to point to a few stars in the night sky,...

