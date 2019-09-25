Jets Player Sticks NFL With ADA Suit Over Helmet Shield

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A safety for the New York Jets is taking the NFL to court, claiming a referee violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by forcing him to remove a helmet shield that protects his eyes from sun glare, resulting in him being injured when he couldn't see and dodge an opposing player. Rontez Miles told a New Jersey state court in August that, prior to the Jets' Aug. 19, 2017, preseason game against the Detroit Lions, a line judge that is unnamed in the suit ordered him to remove the shield or else he would not be allowed to play in the...

