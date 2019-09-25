Judge Blocks Talk Of J&J Mesh Sales Revenue In Calif. Trial

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday blocked a Johnson & Johnson financial director from testifying about how much money the company made off Golden State pelvic mesh sales, data that J&J said could become relevant if the state tries to argue in the false marketing trial that the company’s mesh profits motivated it to break the law. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s 2016 suit accuses J&J and its subsidiary Ethicon of lying to Golden State consumers and doctors about the safety of two lines of mesh products: tension-free vaginal tape, launched in 1998 to treat stress urinary incontinence, and the Prolift, launched...

