Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lyft Wants Driver Suit Sent To Judge Who Heard Similar Case

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. sought Wednesday to have a proposed class action in Massachusetts transferred to a different federal judge in the Bay State who recently ruled in the company's favor in a similar case in which drivers alleged that they were misclassified as independent contractors.

The two complaints are "nearly identical," Lyft said in a court filing, arguing that the cases involve the same legal claims, defenses and "questions of fact and law." Therefore, Lyft said, the more recent case would be best suited for U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who sent another driver misclassification suit against the company to arbitration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®