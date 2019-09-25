Lyft Wants Driver Suit Sent To Judge Who Heard Similar Case

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. sought Wednesday to have a proposed class action in Massachusetts transferred to a different federal judge in the Bay State who recently ruled in the company's favor in a similar case in which drivers alleged that they were misclassified as independent contractors. The two complaints are "nearly identical," Lyft said in a court filing, arguing that the cases involve the same legal claims, defenses and "questions of fact and law." Therefore, Lyft said, the more recent case would be best suited for U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who sent another driver misclassification suit against the company to arbitration...

