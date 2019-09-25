Ex-'Arsenio Hall' Music Director Cops To Charity Show Sham

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The former musical director for the "Arsenio Hall Show" pled guilty on Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court to embezzling $750,000 from a charity concert in Bulgaria for homeless children and using the money to buy cars and a house for his ex-wife, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Robin DiMaggio, 48, a resident of Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Beginning in May 2016, DiMaggio said he would help Bulgaria-based nonprofit Peace For You Peace For Me Foundation organize a charity concert in the Bulgarian capital...

