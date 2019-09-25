6th Circ. Says Charter Unlawfully Fired Pro-Union Workers

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday enforced a National Labor Relations Board order making Charter Communications rehire a trio of technicians, buying the board's findings that the workers were canned because of a suspicion they were trying to form a union. The panel said the board's decision rested on ample evidence, including that Charter barely investigated whether one worker actually committed the offense he was ostensibly fired over, and that the company kept on workers who shirked their duties, as it claimed the other two — who weren't even involved in the union drive — did. "The record is replete with employees...

