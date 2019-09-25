Blue Bell Can Keep Fighting Del. Stock Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The sole general partner of ice cream giant Blue Bell Creameries can immediately appeal a Delaware court’s earlier denial of a request to let a special litigation committee take over shareholder claims tied to a deadly listeria outbreak, a vice chancellor in the First State ruled on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said the general partner Blue Bell Creameries Inc., referred to as BBGP throughout the order, had met the requirements for securing an interlocutory appeal. He also said allowing an appeal could resolve the case because the appellate court might reverse his earlier order and allow the committee to...

