Suit Alleging Korean Bank Stole €8B Tossed As 'Tall Tale'

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- One of South Korea's largest banks has beaten a lawsuit alleging it stole €8 billion ($8.73 billion) that was being wired across the globe to the accounts of a U.S.-registered investment company and its Korean joint venture partner, with a New York federal judge booting the case as a "tall tale" worthy of sanctions. In a sharply worded opinion handed down Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said the allegations of fraud and theft made against Woori Bank "strain credulity" and suggested that some of the supporting documents filed in the case by the Nevada-based AJ Energy LLC "are almost certainly...

