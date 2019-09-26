NYC To Pay Nearly $1M To End 911 Operators' Bias Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- New York City has agreed to pay almost $1 million to settle a class action from a group of minority New York City Police Department 911 operators who claimed they were forced to work excessive hours and retaliated against for trying to take sick days. Lead plaintiff Cynthia Hill and seven other 911 operators, including six African American women and a Hispanic man, asked a New York federal judge Wednesday for final approval of an about $998,000 deal to settle their class action, brought on behalf of around 2,200 workers. The city will shoulder the lion's share of the payout — $948,000...

