Charter Wants OT, Rest Break Suit Moved To Federal Court

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications LLC is attempting to transfer to federal court a proposed class action in California accusing the cable giant of numerous employment law violations, including withholding overtime pay and refusing to let workers take breaks. The suit was initially filed in state court in August, but Charter moved Wednesday to have the case removed to California’s Southern District due to the scope of the potential damages sought. Charter has also filed an answer generally denying the allegations. Named plaintiff Justin Sonico said in the complaint that Charter had failed to meet its obligations to employees in several areas and named six general...

