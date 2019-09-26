Loot Crate's Ch. 11 Asset Sale Approved In Del. Court

Law360, Wilmington (September 26, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Culture goods delivery service Loot Crate Inc. received court approval Thursday for a $30 million sale of its assets to a secured lender serving as a stalking horse bidder. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Mark I. Duedall of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP said the offer from prepetition lender Money Chest LLC, which also provided $10 million in bankruptcy loans in the case, represented the best offer available to the debtors after a six-week post-petition marketing process. “We believe that we’ve established that the sale is appropriate, that there is a need for this sale and that there is...

