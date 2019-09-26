Marshalls Inks $1.1M Deal In Closing Duty Pay Battle

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Marshalls has agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle suits accusing the company of stiffing California workers on pay for time they spent undergoing security checks and closing up shop. The workers asked the court to preliminarily approve the agreement in a filing Wednesday, saying the settlement was a "good result" in the two cases against Marshalls of CA LLC given the risks of continuing the litigation. The fact that the retailer changed its closing and bag check policies in April 2017 would have been a "serious hurdle" to both winning the case and certifying a class, the workers said. The...

