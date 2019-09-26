Long-Anticipated DOD Contract Rule May Lack Direct Impact

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon's long-awaited rule reining in a contracting model that favors low cost over technical superiority clamps down on the unpopular use of the practice for complex acquisitions, but the practical impact may be limited amid signs contracting officers have already started to move away from the method. The new final rule on the "lowest price technically acceptable," or LPTA, contracting model has been several years in the making, and although contractors have been frustrated at the delay in getting to the final rule, they are broadly supportive of what the rule does, according to Corbin Evans, director of regulatory policy at...

