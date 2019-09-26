Calif. Tells Judge J&J Must Pay $800M For Mesh Marketing

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson should pay nearly $800 million in civil penalties for falsely marketing its subsidiary Ethicon’s pelvic mesh products, a lawyer with the California Attorney General's Office told a state judge during Thursday closing arguments, adding that the companies knew they were downplaying the risks of the devices for years. California Deputy Attorney General Jinsook Ohta told San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon that J&J and Ethicon had built their successful pelvic mesh business by lying to doctors and lying to patients about the real risks of the devices. “Everything boils down to one simple analysis and one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS