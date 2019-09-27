Steel Cos. Want Challenge Of Trump's Tariff Power Sped Up

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Steel importers asked the Federal Circuit to accelerate their case challenging President Donald Trump's authority to set tariffs for national security purposes so that the U.S. Supreme Court could rule on a review petition before its next term ends. The American Institute for International Steel said Thursday that the legal stakes of determining the constitutionality of a Cold War-era law that empowers the president to restrict imports deemed a security threat warrants scheduling oral arguments for early November. "For those members that have attempted to remain competitive by increasing their sales prices, the tariffs have reduced their sales in the United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS