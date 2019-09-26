No-Show Rap Producer Hit With $15M Sex Assault Judgment

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles court has entered a default judgment of $15 million against hip-hop and R&B producer Noel "Detail" Fisher after he failed to formally respond to a woman's allegations that he subjected her to more than a year of emotional and physical abuse, including several rapes. The court entered the default judgment Tuesday after Kristina Buch, an aspiring model and musician, said she and her lawyers had made substantial but unsuccessful efforts to get Fisher to face the abuse claims in court, including publishing a summons in a local LA newspaper. "After Buch served Fisher with a permanent restraining order, Fisher...

