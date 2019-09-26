Argent Fights Bid To Revive Suit Over $198M Stock Buy

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Argent Trust Co. asked a federal judge not to rethink his decision tossing a Choate Construction Co. employee's proposed class action that claimed Argent failed to properly vet her company benefits plan's $198 million purchase of allegedly overvalued stock, saying she is trying to "rehash" arguments the court already rejected. Argent, Choate's plan oversight committee and Choate's board of directors on Wednesday shot back at Choate employee Sharon Lee's request that U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle reconsider an August decision dismissing her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The defendants said the court correctly held that she failed to show the...

