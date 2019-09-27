Attys Ask To Exit $19M Ponzi Case Over Unpaid Legal Bills

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a hedge fund co-founder who is accused of running a $19 million Ponzi scheme have asked to withdraw from the case, saying their client has failed to pay his legal bills for five months. Jason Rhodes' attorneys from Spears Manning & Martini LLC told a New York federal court Thursday that the attorney-client relationship had broken down, and that Rhodes had no issues with the departure and planned to ask for court-appointed counsel. The motion said that Rhodes stopped paying his legal bills in April and that the firm understood he would not pay for any legal bills going...

