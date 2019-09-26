Carnival Can't Challenge Helms-Burton Suit's Green Light

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday denied Carnival's bid to immediately appeal his finding that a Florida resident claimed sufficient ownership of Cuban port facilities confiscated by the Castro regime to advance a Helms-Burton Act suit over their use by the cruise line. U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King said in his four-page order that he disagrees with Carnival Corp.'s assertion that the issues surrounding plaintiff Javier Garcia-Bengochea's ownership claim to La Maritima and Terminal Naviera docks in Santiago de Cuba involve a "pure or abstract question of law." Instead, the judge said, it depends on "whether specific facts at issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS