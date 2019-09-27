NY Attys Missed Boat To Sue Accountants, Marketer Says

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A pair of Manhattan lawyers let the clock expire before a New York marketing agency could sue an accounting firm that failed to stop a massive fraud at the agency, resulting in a loss of over $13 million, according to a recent New York state malpractice suit. The plaintiffs, CMG Holding Group and subsidiary XA, The Experiential Agency Inc., said in the suit filed Wednesday that they hired attorneys Lawrence A. Steckman and Paul Lieberman in 2015 to help recover more than $20 million from a “massive internal fraudulent scheme” at XA. And while the pair knew Texas-based accounting firm MaloneBailey...

