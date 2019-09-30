Vague Contract Terms Do Not Always Mean The Insurer Loses

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A seminal rule of contract construction is the contra proferentem doctrine — summarized as “the contract is construed against the drafter.”[1] This rule is a long-standing principle of common law contract interpretation, deriving from the Latin maxim “verba fortius accipiuntur contra proferentem” — “words must be construed against those who use them.”[2] In the insurance context, where the doctrine is often applied, some interpret the Latin phrase to mean: “The insurer loses.”[3] Application of the doctrine, however, is not automatic. In most jurisdictions, the doctrine applies only if a policy term or phrase is first deemed by the court to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS